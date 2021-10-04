Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis has success at UCA Fall Invitational

Conway, AR – Freshman Denise Torrealba remained unbeaten in her collegiate career with a team-high three singles victories, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team wrapped up the two-day UCA 2nd Fall Invitational with six doubles and 11 singles wins at the Conway Tennis Center.
In Flight 2 Doubles, Danielle Morris and Honoka Nakanishi defeated Missouri State’s Mary Houston and Sandra Lukacova, 6-3, but fell in a close 6-4 decision to Northwestern State’s Mariella Minetti and Tjasa Klevisar.
Aleks Topalovic and Yu-Hua Cheng picked up their second win as a pair in Flight 3 Doubles when they defeated Northwestern State’s Dorta Szczygielska and Ayu Ishibashi, 6-4; however, they fell to Central Arkansas’ Jaeun Lee and Sumomo Hamanaga in the final doubles round.
In Flight 2 Singles, Leder fell to Nonoyama – a two-time All-Southland Conference selection— while Cheng dropped two close sets against Missouri State’s Tiera Jarmon in Flight 5 Singles.
In Flight 6 singles, Nakanishi defeated Missouri State’s Houston for the second time on Monday, while Torrealba beat Louisiana Tech’s Ilana Tetruashvili in back-to-back 6-3 sets to finish a perfect 3-0 in Flight 3 Singles.
Austin Peay State University concludes their fall slate at the Ohio Valley Regionals, October 21st-25th, hosted by Middle Tennessee State University at the Buck Bouldin Tennis Center in Murfreesboro.
Results
Doubles
Flight 1 Doubles – Round 2
Leder / Torrealba (APSU) def. Dohnalova / Wojcikova (NSU) 7-6 (6)
Flight 2 Doubles – Round 2
Morris / Nakanishi (APSU) def. Lukacova / Houston (MSU) 6-3
Flight 3 Doubles – Round 2
Topalovic / Cheng (APSU) def. Szczygielska / Ishibashi (NSU) 6-4
Flight 1 Doubles – Round 3
Xin / Nonoyama (UCA) def. Leder / Torrealba (APSU) 6-3
Flight 2 Doubles – Round 3
Minetti / Klevisar (NSU) def. Morris / Nakanishi (APSU) 6-4
Flight 3 Doubles – Round 3
Hamanaga / Lee (UCA) def. Topalovic / Cheng (APSU) 6-4
Singles
Flight 2 Singles – Round 3
Fuka Nonoyama (UCA) def. Jana Leder (APSU) 6-4, ret.
Flight 3 Singles – Round 3
Denise Torrealba (APSU) def. Ilana Tetruashvili (LTU) 6-3, 6-3
Flight 5 Singles – Round 3
Tiera Jarmon (MSU) def. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) 7-5, 7-6
Flight 6 Singles – Round 3
Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) def. Mary Houston (MSU) 6-4, 6-1