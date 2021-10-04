Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis has success at UCA Fall Invitational

Conway, AR – Freshman Denise Torrealba remained unbeaten in her collegiate career with a team-high three singles victories, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team wrapped up the two-day UCA 2nd Fall Invitational with six doubles and 11 singles wins at the Conway Tennis Center.

After sweeping doubles on Sunday, all three of the Govs’ pairings won their second-round matches before falling in the final round. Jana Leder and Torrealba won their second-straight doubles match that was decided by a seven-point tiebreaker when they beat Northwestern State’s Rozi Dohnalova and Viktorie Wojcikova. The duo fell to the Central Arkansas tandem of Fuka Nonoyama and Chunxi Xin in the third round.

In Flight 2 Doubles, Danielle Morris and Honoka Nakanishi defeated Missouri State’s Mary Houston and Sandra Lukacova, 6-3, but fell in a close 6-4 decision to Northwestern State’s Mariella Minetti and Tjasa Klevisar.

Aleks Topalovic and Yu-Hua Cheng picked up their second win as a pair in Flight 3 Doubles when they defeated Northwestern State’s Dorta Szczygielska and Ayu Ishibashi, 6-4; however, they fell to Central Arkansas’ Jaeun Lee and Sumomo Hamanaga in the final doubles round.

In Flight 2 Singles, Leder fell to Nonoyama – a two-time All-Southland Conference selection— while Cheng dropped two close sets against Missouri State’s Tiera Jarmon in Flight 5 Singles.

In Flight 6 singles, Nakanishi defeated Missouri State’s Houston for the second time on Monday, while Torrealba beat Louisiana Tech’s Ilana Tetruashvili in back-to-back 6-3 sets to finish a perfect 3-0 in Flight 3 Singles.

Austin Peay State University concludes their fall slate at the Ohio Valley Regionals, October 21st-25th, hosted by Middle Tennessee State University at the Buck Bouldin Tennis Center in Murfreesboro.

Results

Doubles

Flight 1 Doubles – Round 2

Leder / Torrealba (APSU) def. Dohnalova / Wojcikova (NSU) 7-6 (6)

Flight 2 Doubles – Round 2

Morris / Nakanishi (APSU) def. Lukacova / Houston (MSU) 6-3

Flight 3 Doubles – Round 2

Topalovic / Cheng (APSU) def. Szczygielska / Ishibashi (NSU) 6-4

Flight 1 Doubles – Round 3

Xin / Nonoyama (UCA) def. Leder / Torrealba (APSU) 6-3

Flight 2 Doubles – Round 3

Minetti / Klevisar (NSU) def. Morris / Nakanishi (APSU) 6-4

Flight 3 Doubles – Round 3

Hamanaga / Lee (UCA) def. Topalovic / Cheng (APSU) 6-4

Singles

Flight 2 Singles – Round 3

Fuka Nonoyama (UCA) def. Jana Leder (APSU) 6-4, ret.

Flight 3 Singles – Round 3

Denise Torrealba (APSU) def. Ilana Tetruashvili (LTU) 6-3, 6-3

Flight 5 Singles – Round 3

Tiera Jarmon (MSU) def. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) 7-5, 7-6

Flight 6 Singles – Round 3

Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) def. Mary Houston (MSU) 6-4, 6-1