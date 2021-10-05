76.9 F
Nashville Sounds pitcher Luke Barker named to Triple-A-East All-Star Team

Luke Barker. (Nashville Sounds)
Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – Nashville Sounds closer Luke Barker was named to the Triple-A East All-Star team as announced by Minor League Baseball today. The team is selected through voting by broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives, and select members of the media.

Barker, 29, went 7-5 with a 2.35 ERA (16 ER/61.1 IP) in 53 games. He finished second in the Triple-A East with 13 saves and converted all but four opportunities. The California native posted a 0.80 WHIP, limited hitters to a .178 batting average and struck out 77.

In 11 appearances in June, he went 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA (1 ER/12.0 IP) and converted both of his save opportunities.

Barker is the third Sounds reliever since 2003 to garner postseason All-Star honors, along with David Carpenter (2019) and Mark Corey (2003).

Barker previously earned All-Star honors with Biloxi in the Southern League in 2019.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail

