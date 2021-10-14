LBL conducting Visitor Use Survey

Golden Pond, KY – Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area (LBL) has begun a visitor use survey for guests enjoying recreational opportunities in the area. – Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area (LBL) has begun a visitor use survey for guests enjoying recreational opportunities in the area.

The yearlong project will aim to provide updated visitor numbers, activities engaged in and the economic impact of LBL on the local economy. This information is used by federal, state and local officials to plan for tourism and recreation projects.

“This visitor use survey is extremely important to LBL and our communities. We understand our role here and strive to create a quality recreation destination for all in the region. Results of these surveys will help us assess how to do just that,” said Leisa Cook, Area Supervisor at LBL.

The University of Tennessee is leading the project with surveyors in bright orange vests at certain LBL recreation sites and other locations through September of 2022. These sites will include the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Woodland Nature Station among campgrounds, hiking trails and boat landings. LBL last conducted a visitor use survey in 2016.

It is estimated that nearly 1.6 million people travel through LBL’s 170,000 acres annually to enjoy 300 miles of undeveloped shoreline, more than 500 miles of trails, 1400 camp sites or the numerous other recreation opportunities.

“We are always excited to see and hear how our visitors use their public lands here at Land Between the Lakes,” said Cook. “The surveys are completely voluntary, but we hope those who enjoy LBL will provide additional feedback on how we can improve their experience and make LBL even better for the future.”