Nicolas Mills is wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Violation of Condition of Release

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to locate 34-year-old Nicolas Adolf Mills.

On September 23rd, 2021 at approximately 11:45pm, Nicolas Mills saw his ex-girlfriend driving and began chasing her in his vehicle. He then struck her vehicle several times, attempting to run her off the road and pointed a weapon at her as well.

The victim had several passengers in her vehicle at the time of the incident and Mr. Mills knew it. He followed her to a location on Cunningham Lane and blocked her car, restricting her movement.

When he realized police were on their way, he fled the area. Nicolas Mills has warrants for aggravated assault, false imprisonment and violation of a Condition of Release (COR).

If you see Mr. Mills, please call 911 immediately, do not attempt to approach.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact Detective Koski, 931.648.0656, ext. 5286.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.