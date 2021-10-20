Clarksville Police Department charge Three Men for 2010 Homicide Case

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit have charged three men with Attempted Aggravated Robbery (T.C.A. 39-12-101), First Degree Murder (T.C.A. 39-13-202 (a)(2), and Especially Aggravated Kidnapping (T.C.A. 39-13-305).

On October 27th, 2010, Raymond Alton Caston was the victim of a home invasion and attempted robbery at a residence located on Washington Street. While being forced from his residence, Caston was shot and killed near the intersection of Washington Street and Elder Street.

The October term of the Montgomery County Grand Jury handed down new indictments for 32-year-old Blake Edward Wright, 30-year-old Cornell Lemar Oliver, and 32-year-old Jerry Glentryle Dinkins. All three men were arrested on October 19th, 2021.

Oliver was located in Clarksville Tennessee, Wright was arrested in Smyrna Tennessee and Dinkins was arrested near Palm Beach Florida where he is awaiting extradition back to Clarksville.

Detective Bryan Hughes is the lead investigator.