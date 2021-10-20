APSU Soccer hosts Eastern Illinois, travels to Murray State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team will wrap up the regular season and have a chance to earn a spot in the Ohio Valley Conference Soccer Championship when it plays its home finale against Eastern Illinois on Friday, October 22nd at 6:00pm at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field before traveling to Murray State for a 1:00pm, Sunday, October 24th match at Cutchin Field for the season finale.

Austin Peay State University will need to win both of its matches against Eastern Illinois and Murray State to catch the Panthers for the final spot in the OVC Soccer Championship – the Govs would then hold the tiebreaker over EIU. If the Governors qualify for the postseason, the first round of the OVC Soccer Championship would be played on Friday, October 29th, and be hosted by the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds – which have yet to be decided.

Austin Peay State University’s matches against the Panthers and Racers will both be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Opposition

All-time vs. Eastern Illinois: 6-9-4

6-9-4 All-time vs. the Panthers in Clarksville: 5-2-4

5-2-4 Last Meeting: March 26th, 2021 (T, 1-1) in Clarksville

March 26th, 2021 (T, 1-1) in Clarksville Last Meeting in Clarksville: March 26th, 2021 (T, 1-1)



All-time vs. Murray State: 4-15-2

4-15-2 All-time vs. the Racers in Murray: 2-9-1

2-9-1 Last Meeting: March 16, 2021 (L, 0-1) in Murray, Kentucky

March 16, 2021 (L, 0-1) in Murray, Kentucky Last Meeting in Murray: March 16, 2021 (L, 0-1)

After finishing tied with the APSU Govs for ninth place in the OVC during the 2020-21 season, Eastern Illinois was tabbed to finish eighth in the league during the 2021 season. At 4-9-2 overall and 2-4-1 in the OVC, the Panthers have seven points in conference play and need an Austin Peay State University loss or draw in the final week of the season to qualify for the postseason.

Senior midfielder and 2020-21 Second Team All-OVC selection Itxaso Aguero was the Panthers top-returning scorer this season, but she has only dished out a single assist in 15 games. Junior Zenaya Barnes has led Eastern Illinois in points this season with three goals and an assist. Panther goalkeeper Faith Davies also leads the OVC in saves (85) and saves per game (5.67) this season.

Murray State won the OVC regular season during the 2020-21 campaign, but the Racers were unable to capture the tournament. This season the Racers were picked to finish second in the conference and received four first-place votes. At 8-7 overall and 3-3 in OVC play, Murray State is in fifth place in the OVC and has already secured its spot in the OVC Soccer Championship.

This season the Racers return 2020-21 First Team All-OVC selections Izzy Heckman and Chloe Barnthouse, Heckman was also named the league’s Defender of the Year. Saraya Young and Lauren Payne also earned Second Team All-OVC honors last season, while Barnthouse, Audrey Henry, and Jenna Villacres were all OVC All-Newcomer selections.

Offensively, the trio of Barnthouse, Morgan Bodker, and Payne have all scored nine points for the Racers this season, with Barnthouse and Payne having four goals each, while Bodker has dished out a league-leading five assists.

APSU Notably

In the final week of the regular season, Austin Peay State University needs to win both of its matches against Eastern Illinois and Murray State to qualify for the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

Freshman Alec Baumgardt scored her second career goal against Tennessee Tech, she is now tied for the APSU lead in goals (2) and leads the team with six points this season.

Sophomore Hannah Wilson made her first career start and recorded her first career assist on Baumgardt’s goal against Tennessee Tech.

Junior goalkeeper Chloé Dion is averaging 5.57 saves per game, which ranks second in the OVC.

With three matches left in the season, Claire Larose is one appearance away from matching the Austin Peay State University games played record (77 – Taylor Van Wagner and Joceline Quiceno) and is two starts away from matching the games started record (75 – Mary Ruth Locastro and Tatiana Ariza).

Senior goalkeeper Peyton Powell made a career-high tying seven saves on Senior Day against UT Martin, she ranks fourth in the OVC in save percentage (77.8%) and eighth in saves (35).

Haley Patterson scored her first career goal against North Dakota; she is the third of Austin Peay’s 12 freshmen to find the back of the net this season.

Powell and Dion combined to shutout Alabama A&M, posting the Govs first combined shutout since Mary Parker Powell and Dion combined to keep a clean sheet against Morehead State on October 18th, 2019.

Powell recorded her first career shutout against North Alabama, she is the first APSU goalkeeper to record a solo shutout since Mary Parker Powell shutout Cincinnati (9/21/19) in a 0-0 double-overtime draw.

Austin Peay State University won three straight road matches from September 3rd-16th, joining the 2005 squad as the second team in program history to win three consecutive games on the road.

Graduate Gybson Roth scored her first goal of the season at Alabama A&M, she had not scored since her freshman season against UT Martin on October 8th, 2017.

Freshman Olivia Prock dished out her first career assist in the 33rd minute and scored her first career goal in the 47th minute against Alabama A&M.

Senior Rachel Bradberry scored her second goal of the season against Alabama A&M, her eight goals since the start of the 2019 season are the most by any APSU Gov during that time.

Larose found the back of the net for the 17th time in her career against Evansville, she ranks fifth in goals, fifth in game-winning goals (6), sixth in points (42), and eighth in assists (8) in program history.

Fan Attendance

For fans wishing to attend Austin Peay State University soccer matches at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, admission is free and there will be limited general admission seating available, with extra seating available pitchside. The roster card for each match is available by accessing the game notes attached to this article and viewing the final page.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



If the Austin Peay State University soccer team wins its matches against the Panthers and Racers, it will compete in the first round of the OVC Soccer Championship, October 29th, which will be hosted by the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, which have yet to be determined.

For news and updates on everything Governors soccer, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWSOC) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.