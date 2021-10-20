Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Commerce Street in Downtown Clarksville to close for water line work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will close a section of Commerce Street in the Downtown Clarksville area on Thursday, October 21st, 2021 at 5:30pm from South First Street to South Second Street for water service line and meter replacement.

Motorists will be detoured to South First Street, Union Street and South Second Street to bypass the work zone.

Water service will also be turned off to 120 Commerce Street during the work.

The water line and meter replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 11:30pm.

