Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Ayden Price

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the publics’ assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 7-year-old Ayden Price, (black male).

He was last seen on October 20th around 9:15pm at his residence on Rosebrook Drive.

Ayden got into trouble with his mother and ran out the door wearing only grey shorts (no shoes or shirt). The mother notified the Clarksville Police Department just after midnight and several officers are searching the area.

A “child is missing” notification has been sent out and K9 officers are in the area assisting with the search. Tennessee Highway Patrol is sending a helicopter to assist as well.

Information will be updated as it is received.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately so an officer can check his status.