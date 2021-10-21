Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Ayden Price

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the publics’ assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 7-year-old Ayden Price, (black male).
He was last seen on October 20th around 9:15pm at his residence on Rosebrook Drive.
A “child is missing” notification has been sent out and K9 officers are in the area assisting with the search. Tennessee Highway Patrol is sending a helicopter to assist as well.
Information will be updated as it is received.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately so an officer can check his status.