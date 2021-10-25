APSU this Week: G.H.O.S.T. to give community a safe Trick-or-Treating Alternative

Clarksville, TN – G.H.O.S.T. – or Greater Halloween Options for Safe Trick-or-treating – returns to the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus this fall with a drive-through-style alternative for families on Halloween.

The event is free and open to anyone in the community. Austin Peay State University clubs and organizations, and groups from throughout the community, dress up and hand out candy.

This year’s route will be open from 2:00pm-5:00pm on October 31st along Marion Street by the APSU Foy Fitness and Recreation Center.

G.H.O.S.T. is sponsored by the Student Government Association.

Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert to celebrate Superheroes

The wildly popular event will return for two performances on October 29th, and this year the concert will be superhero-themed.

In-person performances and a livestream will be at 6:00pm and 8:00pm in the Music/Mass Communication Building’s Mabry Concert Hall.

“We have the ‘Immigrant Song’ – the ultimate Thor tune – and ‘Back in Black’ is in Iron Man, so we get to do Led Zeppelin and AC/DC,” Professor of Music David Steinquest said. “Most of the bad guys don’t get music…or good music, so I had to be creative there. Billy Eilish wrote a tune called ‘Bad Guy.’ Those lyrics, for our audience, could be inappropriate, so I turned them into appropriate lyrics and they’re also Halloween-comic-villain appropriate.”

The evening also will feature special guests, such as Allison Steinquest, Chris Brooks, Chris Crockarell, the Dark Knight Singers, and the Gotham City Brass. As always, the performers will be dressed in costumes to commemorate the October holiday.

Admission to the Halloween concert is two cans of food, which will be donated to a local charity, or $5.00. Both shows traditionally sell out, so Steinquest suggests buying tickets early. For tickets, visit the APSU Marketplace event page.

Other Halloween Events

Ghoulish events will be happening all over campus this week. Here’s a peek at some others:

Halloween Bash from 11:00am-3:00pm Tuesday, October 26th, at the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center, Clement Room 120.

Halloween Reading from 5:30pm-7:00pm Tuesday, October 26th, at the Adult, Nontraditional and Transfer Student (ANTS) Center, MUC Room 111.

Pumpkin Painting from 2:30pm-6:00pm Wednesday, October 27th, at the ANTS Center, MUC Room 111.

Contribute to the community altar for Dia de Los Muertos all week at the Latino Community Resource Center, MUC Room 115.

Renowned activist Dr. Rupa Marya to speak on campus

At 3:00pm on Wednesday, October 27th, the Austin Peay State University College of Behavioral and Health Sciences will welcome renowned physician, activist, and writer Dr. Rupa Marya to the APSU Morgan University Center Plaza for a presentation on health and social justice in America.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is part of APSU’s new interdisciplinary health and social justice certificate, which the college launched this fall.

To read more about the event, Marya, and the health and social justice certificate, read this story.

‘The Spitfire Grill’ musical coming October 27th-31st

The APSU Department of Theatre & Dance’s production of the musical “The Spitfire Grill” opens at 7:30pm on Wednesday, October 27th.

The show also will be at 7:30pm every night through October 30th with matinee 2:00pm performances on October 30th-31st.

You can buy tickets at the show’s ticket webpage.

Career & Graduate School Fair happening Today

Students can find their next full- or part-time job, internship, or graduate school opportunity at the Career & Graduate School Fair from 3:00pm-5:00pm today at the APSU Morgan University Center Ballroom. The fair is open to all majors.

You can find out about other career fairs and Govs Networking Night by reading this story.

‘The 5 Love Languages of Children’ virtual series

Parenting Peayple and the Adult, Nontraditional and Transfer Student Center are offering a “The 5 Love Languages of Children” book virtual series starting on Tuesday, October 26th.

The series’ first session will be at 1:00pm this Tuesday, and books will be provided to all registered participants. Participants need to RSVP at the series event page to get a copy of the book before the event. Participants also will get the Zoom link upon registration.

Session 2 will be on November 9th, and Session 3 will be on November 16th.

The series is in collaboration with the Tennessee Child Care Resource & Referral Network.

For more