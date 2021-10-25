Clarksville Police Department again requests help locating Runaway Juvenile Frank Gilmore

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is once again asking for the publics’ assistance in locating 15-year-old, missing juvenile, Frank Gilmore Jr. He was last seen in the area of Cameo Court around August 30th, 2021.

He has been communicating with family members through social media, and the last contact with him was a couple of days ago, but he still has not returned home.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Detective Koski, 931.648.0656, ext. 5286.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.