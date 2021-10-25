City of Clarksville requests Public Input on Frosty Morn site

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has launched a brief preliminary survey to the public for thoughts, comments, and suggestions on the future rebuilding of the historical Frosty Morn site.

The survey seeks public input following the City winning a spot in the Mayors Innovative Design Cohort, a national partnership between The American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Mayors Innovation Project that focuses on building zero-carbon, resilient, healthy, and equitable cities.

Clarksville was selected as one of three cities to win a spot in the Cohort because of the current vision to repurpose Frosty Morn in an economically and environmentally friendly way.

The retrofitted facility envisioned by Clarksville leadership would be a community space for small businesses, food trucks, and nonprofits to utilize, along with a space to host events, gatherings, and more.

A community meeting about the Frosty Morn project will take place from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Burt Cobb Recreation Center on November 16th. The City of Clarksville will unveil renderings of what has been envisioned for the site along with seeking additional input from the public based on how the site can best serve the community’s needs.

Learn more about the City’s Cohort selection and the Frosty Morn project at https://bit.ly/2UYmp7y.