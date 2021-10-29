Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce November 2021 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 the Chamber will hold its monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at noon, 25 Jefferson Street, Suite T, sponsored by Union Home Mortgage.

Matt Cunningham, President of Old Glory Distilling Company, will be the guest speaker.

CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.

In 2004 the Military Affairs Committee, chaired by CSM (R) Darol Walker (deceased) unveiled the 30-foot tall “Pillar of Cloud ~ Pillar of Fire” monument which holds an eternal flame that burns brightly as a symbol of the sacrifices made by countless soldiers and their families in defense of our freedom. The community continues today to honor and remember all service members and to say, “Thank you”. In collaboration with local leaders and military leadership, on November 4th, 7:30am, the Military Affairs Committee will host the annual Eternal Flame Ceremony on Public Square. For more information contact Phil Harpel at phil@clarksville.tn.us.

Saturday, November 6th, at 7:30am, the Chamber will host the annual Veterans Day Breakfast at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Morgan University Center, 601 College Street, to celebrate and honor the men and women in uniform.

Featuring, Keynote Speaker: Ret. Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Carlton W. Kent, who served as the 16th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. RSVP by November 1st; Cost is $25.00; Military & Civilian Dress is Business Casual. For more information contact Phil Harpel at phil@clarksville.tn.us or 931.245.4340.

If you are new to the Chamber or want to learn more about the many networking and marketing opportunities offered by the Chamber of Commerce, join us for Get To Know Your Chamber. The Chamber is offering an orientation event at 8:00am on November 17th, at the Chamber office, 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300. This event is free and no registration is required. For more information contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, November 18th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Loaves & Fishes, 825 Crossland Avenue. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information contact Sierra Allison at sierra@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber office will be closed on November 11th in observance of Veterans Day and closed November 25th-26th for Thanksgiving.