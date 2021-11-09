Dunkin’ to give Military Members Free Donut on Veterans Day

Nashville, TN – Dunkin’ is committed to honoring the dedicated members of the military. Once again, the brand will be giving all veterans and active military a small thanks for a huge service – a free donut of their choice on Thursday, November 11th, 2021 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary*.

Additionally, Dunkin’ is providing USO locations in Georgia, Tennessee, and Northwest Florida with coffee for the rest of the year. To help keep military members running, Dunkin’ is supplying the USO of Georgia, USO Fort Campbell & Nashville and USO Northwest Florida each with 30 pounds of Dunkin’ packaged ground coffee and 2,000 Dunkin’ Keurig® K-cup pods.

* Limit one per guest while supplies last. No ID required. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

About Dunkin’

