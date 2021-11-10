56.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses to Murray State in Four Sets

Austin Peay State University Volleyball Team falters at Murray State. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballCalloway County, KY – Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team dropped a four-set (25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 23-25) Ohio Valley Conference match to Murray State, Wednesday, at Racer Arena.

Despite an early 5-1 deficit in the first set, the Governors came back and led 9-7 following Maggie Keenan’s first of nine kills. The two teams battled back and forth until a 20-18 Racer lead was answered by a 7-2 APSU run to win the set.

Junior Mikayla Powell led the Govs with five kills and two blocks in the second set, but APSU was unable to answer the Racers 10-3 run midway through the frame and fell 25-22 in the match’s subsequent set.

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Mikayla Powell. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Austin Peay State University saw a 21-18 third-set lead erased following a 5-1 MSU run. The Govs recovered, to tie the frame at 23 late, the Racers scores two-straight points after a timeout to claim the frame.

The Racers maintained a lead in the fourth until a 6-1 run by APSU tied the match at 23 before two-straight errors gave Murray State the four-set victory.

The loss is the Govs’ first in nearly two years against MSU and locks them into a second or third seed in the upcoming OVC Tournament, November 18th-20th.

Set-by-set Austin Peay against Murray State

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Maggie Keenan. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)After Maggie Keenan scored the match’s first point, the Racers answered back to score five unanswered. A 7-1 run by the Governors gave them a 9-7 lead. From there, the two teams battled back and forth until kills from Keenan and Moore tied the set at 20.

Following a pair of kills from Jaida Clark, the Racers tied the set before the APSU Govs retook the lead following MSU’s fourth service error of the night. From there, a Caroline Waite service ace brought up a set point and Moore’s second kill gave APSU the lead.


Murray State led 15-10 following a 10-3 run midway through the second set and while the Govs were able to trim their deficit to two late, fell 25-22.

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Jaida Clark. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Three Jaida Clark kills helped propel the APSU Govs to an early, 10-5 advantage in the second set, but the Racers mounted a 6-1 run to tie the score at 11 and force APSU to call their first timeout. A 4-0 run by the Govs gave them a 21-18 lead, but the Racers finished the penultimate set on a 7-2 run to extend their lead.

Murray State came out of the gates hot in the match’s final set, leading 8-1 before the Govs called their first timeout. Austin Peay State University battled back to tie the set for the first time at 23, but back-to-back led to the Govs dropping their first match to the Racers since 2019.  

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team finishes its regular season with a two-match series, Friday-Saturday, against Eastern Illinois beginning 6:00pm, Friday, followed by a 4:00pm start, Saturday.


Box Score

Austin Peay 1, Murray State 3

  1 2 3 4 F
Austin Peay 25 22 23 23 1
Murray State 22 25 25 25 3

 

Austin Peay Stats

S # PLAYER K E TA HIT% AS SA DG BL
* 10 CLARK,JAIDA 13 7 27 .222 0 0 0 4
* 26 POWELL,MIKAYLA 12 3 33 .273 0 0 1 4
* 7 KEENAN,MAGGIE 9 1 18 .444 0 0 4 5
  31 GRAHAM,KARLI 8 4 19 .211 0 0 0 5
* 3 MOORE,BROOKE 7 6 34 .029 1 0 12 1
  13 JACKSON,KAYLAH 5 6 20 -.050 0 0 2 2
  9 MCINERNEY,TAYLOR 0 1 2 -.500 0 0 0 0
* 11 BULLINGTON,MARLAYNA 0 0 1 .000 2 0 10 0
  18 WAITE,CAROLINE 0 0 0 .000 23 1 5 0
* 20 MEAD,KELSEY 0 0 3 .000 22 0 6 0
  27 WHEAT,ELIZABETH 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0 0
* 35 EISENHART,ERIN 0 0 2 .000 3 1 25 0
    MATCH 54 28 159 .164 51 2 65 12
    CURRENT SET 12 9 38 .079 11 0 14 0

 


Murray State Stats

S # PLAYER K E TA HIT% AS SA DG BL
* 12 WATTS,BROOKE 16 8 46 .174 0 0 7 1
* 20 MCCLELLAND,KOLBY 14 0 29 .483 0 0 5 4
* 27 HOLCOMBE,JAYLA 10 7 31 .097 0 0 3 2
* 4 BEASLEY,TAYLOR 5 3 13 .154 0 0 3 0
* 17 DEMIER,BAILEY 3 0 6 .500 43 1 10 0
* 22 MATSON,EMILY 3 4 13 -.077 1 0 4 1
  2 PRICE,MORGAN 1 0 3 .333 0 0 1 1
  6 HARRIS,ALEXA 1 2 8 -.125 1 1 3 1
  5 MILLER,DAHLIA 0 0 0 .000 1 0 13 0
* 11 FERNANDEZ,BECCA 0 0 0 .000 4 3 20 0
    MATCH 53 24 149 .195 50 5 69 7
    CURRENT SET 13 7 36 .167

 

Team Comparison

TM Atk Kill AErr Hit SetA SEr SAce Dig Blk BkER SO PS
159 54 28 .164 51 8 2 65 12 0 58.3 39.4
149 53 24 .195 50 9 5 69 7 1 60.6 41.7
