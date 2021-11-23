48.4 F
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Clarksville Police Department releases Victim’s Name in Greenwood Avenue Shooting

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The victim that was shot Sunday, November 21st, 2021 on Greenwood Avenue has succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as 20-year-old Costa Linsey (Black / Male) and his next of kin has been notified.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble, 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.


To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

