Clarksville Police Department reports Wreak with Injuries at Riverside Drive, Current Street

Clarksville, TN – Early this morning, November 23rd, 2021, the Clarksville Police Department was working a wreck with injuries involving two vehicles at the location of Riverside Drive and Current Street.

The crash occurred around 5:09am, and shut down the Northbound lanes and one Southbound lane that caused serious traffic issues.

Both drivers and a passenger have been transported to Tennova Healthcare. The status of those injured is unknown at this time but is not considered life-threatening.

There is no other information available at this time.