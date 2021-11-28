Metro Nashville Police Department to hold Toy Drive at Nashville Zoo

Nashville, TN – Metro Nashville Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Division will collect donated toys for its annual Christmas Basket Program on Saturday, December 4th, and Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at Nashville Zoo.

As an added incentive, the Nashville Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket for every new toy donated (limit two tickets per person).

Metro police officers will collect the toys in the Zoo’s parking lot from 9:00am–4:00pm.

Kids are invited to drop off letters to Santa Claus for the officers to deliver to the North Pole in time for Christmas. Horses from the Mounted Patrol Division will also be available for guests to meet. Located next to the toy drive, the Zoo will offer a selection of toys that guests can purchase for the purpose of donating to the toy drive.

The toy drive is part of the Metro Police Department’s annual Christmas Basket Program, a charity drive designed to collect toys and other items for area families in need of assistance during the holidays. Police officers will deliver the donated toys to more than 300 homes on the morning of December 24th.

Zoo admission is not required to donate toys. Toys must be unwrapped and designed for children 12 and younger. The complimentary Zoo tickets may be used anytime during normal Zoo hours through the end of 2022. Guests must be present to receive complimentary admission tickets.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org