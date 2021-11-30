Hopkinsville Community College to hold fall Commencement Ceremony, December 10th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s fall commencement will take place across two ceremonies on Friday, December 10th, 2021 on the College’s Hopkinsville Campus in the Auditorium Building, Thomas L. Riley Lecture Hall. Associate in arts and associate in science degrees will be awarded during the noon ceremony.

Associate in applied science degrees, diplomas, and certificates will be awarded during the 3:00pm ceremony.

Each ceremony will be streamed through Facebook LIVE under the individual event in the Facebook events section . Videos will be available to view on replay.

According to HCC Registrar Tiffanie Witt, students have applied for 621 credentials: 258 two-year degrees, 42 diplomas and 321 certificates. Presiding at the ceremony will be HCC President Dr. Alissa Young, who will also present graduation credentials to those completed credentials in August or December 2021. Chief Student Affairs Officer Angel Prescott will serve as master of ceremonies and will also present the candidates for graduation with the assistance of Chief Academic Affairs Officer Dr. Chris Boyett.

Health and safety protocols will be followed during the ceremonies. All participants and guests will be required to utilize facial coverings, social distancing, and hand sanitizing. In order to minimize gathering size, each graduate will be given four tickets for guests. Tickets are required for entry. Guests must stay seated for the entirety of the ceremony.

