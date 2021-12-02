APSU Phil Averitt Community Commitment Scholarship established by Averitt Family

Clarksville, TN – The Averitt family recently made a generous contribution to Austin Peay State University (APSU) to create the Phil Averitt Community Commitment Scholarship. The scholarship is named to honor the memory of APSU alumnus Phil Averitt (‘69).

To be eligible, students must be incoming freshmen with a cumulative 3.0 GPA who graduated from Houston County High School and plan to major in business at APSU. Applicants must also complete a 250-word minimum essay on the value of education and what it means for people to give back to their communities.

“This scholarship is a special one for our Austin Peay family,” APSU Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “Phil Averitt’s son Brad is an alumnus of APSU and has worked for both the APSU Office of Admissions and University Advancement. We are proud that the Averitt family trusts us to continue his legacy on our campus through this scholarship.”

Phil Averitt was a lifelong resident of Houston County, Tennessee. He graduated from the APSU College of Business in 1969. He was the owner and president of Averitt Lumber Company for over 40 years. He and his wife Becky Averitt have two children, Brad Averitt (‘10, ‘17) and Leeza Averitt Osborne. He was passionate about giving back to his community and always emphasized the importance of education. This scholarship, established by his family, is intended to benefit his hometown and his alma mater.

“My dad cared very deeply about his home of Houston County and doing the right thing for the people of the community,” Brad Averitt said. “He was also very grateful for his experience at APSU and was a proud alumnus. We are so happy that we can honor his legacy and love for both places with this scholarship opportunity for Houston County students attending Austin Peay.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931-221-7127.