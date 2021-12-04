First Baptist Clarksville’s Tour of Trees Open House begins after Clarksville Christmas Parade

Clarksville, TN – First Baptist Clarksville invites you to join us downtown Clarksville following the Clarksville Christmas Parade for our Tour of Trees Open House on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Over 40 trees are beautifully decorated and on display, each telling a part of the gospel story of Jesus. Snacks and warm beverages will also be available at the end of the tour!

Tours will be available through December 22nd. Call the church office at 931.245.0000 to schedule a tour! Tours are available with guides Monday-Friday, 10:00am-3:00pm. Self-Guided tours are available Monday through Friday 8:00am-4:30pm and on Sundays before and after the 10:30am worship hour.

Christmas is an exciting time and we invite you to celebrate Christmas with us! From the Tour of Trees, to Christmas Dinner, to our Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, we would love for you and your family to celebrate with us! Learn more about Christmas at First Baptist Clarksville at www.fbct.org/christmas

If you are new to the area or do not have a church family, First Baptist Clarksville would love to invite you to be a part of our First Family! Join us on Sundays for worship at 10:30am and 9:00am for small group Bible study!

First Baptist Clarksville is located at 499 Commerce Street, Clarksville, TN.

About First Baptist Clarksville

For 190 years, First Baptist Clarksville (FBCT) has been a rock-solid testimony to the community God has called us to reach, but our story is still unfolding as God continues to grow our church toward His purpose. We are a church on mission.

Our mission is to Worship God, Love People, Share Jesus, Make Disciples.

