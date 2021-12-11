Northern Montgomery County under Tornado Warning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Warning for the Northern area of Montgomery County. The area of impact includes Clarksville, Bumpus Mills, Big Rock, and Fort Campbell.

At 1202am CT, a radar confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Bumpus Mills and Big Rock, moving east at 60 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!

This is a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.

To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous, and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!