APSU Basketball alumni Terry Taylor receives Two-Way Contract with Indiana Pacers

Clarksville, TN – Former Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball great Terry Taylor is heading to the NBA, signing a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Taylor started the season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Pacers. In 11 games, Taylor is averaging a double-double with 19.5 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. The former Govs star is averaging 33.6 minutes per game and shooting a staggering 68.3 percent from the field.
During his time at Austin Peay State University, Taylor scored a program-best 2,488 points and became just the fifth player in OVC history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in his career. In the history of NCAA Division I basketball, Taylor is one of only 120 players to reach that milestone.
Taylor earned back-to-back OVC Player of the Year honors and was a four-time First-Team All-OVC member. In his senior campaign, Taylor averaged 21.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game en route to earning Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American honors.
The Pacers are in action on the road on Wednesday, December 15th against the defending NBA Champion, Milwaukee Bucks. It will be the first of a back-to-back for the Pacers, hosting the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, December 16th at 6:00pm CT / 7:00pm ET. The Pacers currently have a record of 12-17 and sit in 13th in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
