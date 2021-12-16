APSU Basketball alumni Terry Taylor receives Two-Way Contract with Indiana Pacers

Clarksville, TN – Former Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball great Terry Taylor is heading to the NBA, signing a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor started the season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Pacers. In 11 games, Taylor is averaging a double-double with 19.5 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. The former Govs star is averaging 33.6 minutes per game and shooting a staggering 68.3 percent from the field.

The Bowling Green, KY, native has been a menace on the glass for the Mad Ants, ranking sixth in the G League in rebounds per game and fifth in the league with 5.2 offensive rebounds per game. Taylor will become the first Gov to play in the NBA since Trenton Hassell played in 52 games for the New Jersey Nets back in the 2009-2010 season.

During his time at Austin Peay State University, Taylor scored a program-best 2,488 points and became just the fifth player in OVC history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in his career. In the history of NCAA Division I basketball, Taylor is one of only 120 players to reach that milestone.

Taylor earned back-to-back OVC Player of the Year honors and was a four-time First-Team All-OVC member. In his senior campaign, Taylor averaged 21.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game en route to earning Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American honors.

The Pacers are in action on the road on Wednesday, December 15th against the defending NBA Champion, Milwaukee Bucks. It will be the first of a back-to-back for the Pacers, hosting the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, December 16th at 6:00pm CT / 7:00pm ET. The Pacers currently have a record of 12-17 and sit in 13th in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State UniversityAthletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.