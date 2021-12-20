Austin Peay State University 2021: A Year in Review

Clarksville, TN – In early November, dignitaries from across the region gathered at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Mabry Concert Hall for the official installation of Dr. Mike Licari as the University’s 11th president.

After having the presidential medallion placed around his neck, Licari delivered his presidential address.

“Our students are talented and hardworking, and our faculty and staff are dedicated and successful professionals,” he said. “I could not be more proud and honored to lead such a university.”

Licari’s arrival at Austin Peay State University earlier this year marked a new era for the University, and over the last 12 months, APSU has continued to thrive. With this busy year winding down, here’s a look at 10 major stories to come out of Austin Peay State University in 2021.