Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Austin Peay State University to close for Winter Holidays

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU0 that campus will be closed from Friday, December 24th, 2021, through Sunday, January 2nd, 2022, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The University will reopen on Monday, January 3rd, 2022, during normal business hours.


For more about Austin Peay State University’s holiday schedule, visit www.apsu.edu/human-resources/holidays

For more about Austin Peay State University’s academic schedule, visit www.apsu.edu/registrar/acadcal

