Ford recalls over 180,000 F-150 Trucks because Damaged Driveshaft May Fracture

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021-2022 F-150 vehicles.

Underbody heat and noise insulators may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, which could damage the driveshaft and cause it to fracture.

A fractured driveshaft can cause a loss of drive power, or a loss of vehicle control if the driveshaft contacts the ground.

Additionally, the unintended movement could occur while parked if the parking brake is not engaged.

Any of these scenarios can increase the risk of a crash.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V986000

Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company

Components: Power Train, Structure

Potential Number of Units Affected: 184,698

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR Ford F-150 2021-2022

Summary

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and repair the driveshaft as necessary, and properly attach the underbody insulators, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on January 31st, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1.866.436.7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 21S56.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov