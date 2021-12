Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers are currently in the area of Britton Springs between Evans Road, and Batts Lane investigating a crash and a shots fired incident that occurred on Caskey Drive.

This investigation is in progress and this section of Britton Springs will be closed until further notice.

It is believed that the involved individual(s) are accounted for and no one is at large.

There is no further information available for release at this time.