Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball game against SIU Edwardsville postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball game against SIU Edwardsville, Thursday, January 6th, 2020, has been postponed due to the implementation of COVID protocols within the SIUE program.

The game between the Governors and Cougars has been rescheduled for Monday, January 17th with tipoff time to be announced. The rescheduled women’s basketball game will have free admission and all fans are invited to Winfield Dunn Center to support the Govs.The Governors now turn their attention towards a 1:30pm, Saturday contest against Morehead State in the Dunn Center.

