Montgomery County, City of Clarksville release Updated Local Information Related to COVID-19

Clarksville, Montgomery County, TN – With COVID-19 Coronavirus cases rising to numbers reminiscent of April 2021, Montgomery County Government and City Clarksville officials are working to provide residents with some helpful updates.

As of January 3rd, 2022, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported 2,371 active cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Clarksville, Montgomery County. The daily average rate for the 7-day period from December 27th, 2021 through January 3rd, 2022 was 263 cases per day.

Fourteen days prior to December 27th, the average number of cases was 117 per day. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) recently shortened the isolation period from 10 days to five days for those with no symptoms.The most commonly asked questions are where to get a COVID-19 Coronavirus test and the monoclonal antibodies. Residents without health insurance may get a free COVID-19 Coronavirus test, Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 10:00am at the Montgomery County Health Department drive-through location at 350 Pageant Lane.

The City of Clarksville and CH Consulting Solutions have teamed up to provide drive-thru testing to all community residents free of charge at Heritage Park on 1241 Peachers Mill Road, Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:00pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Those testing at Heritage Park are asked to remain in their vehicles. Restrooms will be reserved for nurses and staff conducting testing and not available to the public. CH Consulting Solutions is a Nashville-based emergency medicine provider. All testing will be conducted and managed by CH Consulting Solutions.

Home COVID-19 tests are available through most local pharmacies and large chain stores. However, retailers have had a difficult time keeping home tests in stock, and home tests are in limited supply online.

Monoclonal treatments are available at Walmart pharmacies across the state through a coordinated distribution with the Tennessee Department of Health. The treatments are free. Visit www.walmart.com/covidmedication to find a participating Walmart pharmacy in Montgomery County. Initial supply in the state is limited, with more supplies expected over the next few weeks.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, while antivirals may help treat COVID-19 Coronavirus, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection. Tennesseans age five and older are encouraged to receive the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine.

More information on vaccine locations, including available vaccine products, is available at vaccines.gov. The most updated guidance for returning to work and school can be found at tn.gov.