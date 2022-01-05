50.7 F
City of Clarksville announces Shelters, Warming Center available for Tomorrow’s Snowfall

By News Staff
City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) is expecting early snowfall Thursday, January 6th, 2022, continuing throughout the day and into the evening.

With the cold weather forecasts for the Clarksville area, the Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services are monitoring the situation and coordinating with United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region for emergency shelter resources for homeless people in need.

The Old Firehouse Day Shelter, 1498 Gold Club Lane, is providing temporary shelter under The Room in the Inn program, funded by local churches and the Emergency Solutions Grant. Homeless individuals and families can sign up for temporary shelter at the Old Firehouse Day Shelter before 2:00pm Monday through Friday. For more information, call 931.542.0381.
 
The Salvation Army emergency shelter, 210 Kraft Street, has six slots for men and six slots for women available; to include women with children. During the stay, men and women will be housed separately. Check-in starts at 5:00pm, and beds will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Warm meals will also be available.

Manna Café Ministries, 650 Providence Boulevard, will have The Warming Shelter open all week from 4:00pm to noon the following day, each day. There is limited staff and core members, so volunteers are needed, especially from 4:00pm-10:00pm. For more information, call 931.933.0907.

If you or someone you know requires shelter during this cold period, call United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region at 931.647.4291 or email . United Way is also accepting new blankets and pillows to donate to homeless people.

For more information on the winter weather advisory, visit the National Weather Service website at www.weather.gov/ohx/.

