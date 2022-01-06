Clarksville Police Department to support Tennessee Special Olympics with Tip-A-Cop, Polar Plunge Events

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has a long-standing partnership with the Special Olympics of Tennessee. Clarksville Police have been a part of several of their fundraising efforts over the years; to include Tip-A-Cop and Polar Plunge events.

Below are future events involving the Clarksville Police Department that will be used to raise money for the Tennessee Special Olympics.

January 12th, 2022, (Wednesday), several officers with the Clarksville Police Department will be at O’Charley’s Restaurant, 674 North Riverside Drive between the hours of 11:00am-1:00pm. for lunch and 5:00pm-7:00pm. for dinner.January 28th, 2022, (Friday), several officers with the Clarksville Police Department will be at Strawberry Alley Ale Works, 103 Strawberry Alley, between the hours of 11:00am-1:00pm. for lunch and 5:00pm-7:00pm. for dinner.

February 5th, 2022, Saturday), come and join hundreds of brave individuals by taking a chilly dip into the Foy Fitness Swimming Pool at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville for the 2022 Polar Plunge.

Here is the direct link to register: https://give.classy.org/clarksvilleplunge22

You can also use www.polarplungetn.com and choose Clarksville from the list of Tennessee cities.

All monies raised by CPD will benefit the Tennessee Special Olympics. We are honored to be able to participate in such a worthwhile event supporting a great organization!