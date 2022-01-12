Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for January 12th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 12th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Abraham is an approximately 3-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier/mixed breed. Abraham weighs 73 pounds and has very pretty black and white markings. His vaccinations are up to date and he will be neutered before leaving for his new home. For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Jingles is a handsome male Ginger Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained, and will be neutered before leaving the shelter.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Monopoly is a 6-month-old adorable domestic shorthair Tabby looking for his forever family, hopefully along with his sister Domino who we featured last week. He loves other cats, and is full of energy! They both are fully vetted, spayed and neutered and litter trained. He would be happiest with a companion, possibly his sister Domino and they are great at keeping each other company.

Monopoly (and Domino) are currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Georgie is a very sweet girl looking for her forever home. She is current on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She enjoys a sunny place to rest, playing with toys, loves getting petted, and any type of affection.

You can find Georgie through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email *protected email*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Murphy is a pretty male tabby. He is approximately 7-9 months old. He is very shy at first but warms up quickly. Once he is comfortable he will be a great companion. Murphy needs a quiet home with love and patience; where he can take his time to become his best self. Up to date on vaccinations, neutered, and litter trained.

Murphy can be found through the Cat Adoption Team. (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bagsby is ready!! Ready for any and all new adventures! Bagsby is a delightful Labrador mix. He is almost a year and a half old, is up to date on shots, neutered and so much fun!.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

He needs a cat-free home but does well with social, polite dogs. He is a very sweet guy and already knows some basic commands. Bagsby is young and does have a lot of energy so a family that enjoys outdoor activities will be ideal! He loves adventures and will be a great running or hiking buddy.Come find Bagsby through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Larry is one handsome boy. He is a Pit Bull mix with the most loving personality. Larry is such a good boy, up to date on all vaccinations, neutered, microchipped, house and crate trained. Larry is undergoing treatment for heartworms which is paid for by the rescue and doing fantastic!

Larry absolutely loves being with his people, regardless of what you are doing. As long as he is close to you, he is happy. Great with kids and enjoys outdoor activities. Larry is just wanting his own “furever” family for the New Year.

This guy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Mila/Lilly Belle is waiting for her own home. She is a gorgeous Boykin Spaniel mix. Mila/Lilly is a year and a half old, fully vetted, and will be spayed on January 14th. She is heartworm negative and microchipped. She is house trained, playful, great with children and dogs. She weighs 16 pounds and prefers to be with smaller dogs only.

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Selah Joy is truly pure joy to be around. This sweet Pittie/ American Staffordshire girl is 2 years old, up to date on shots, kennel & house trained, spayed, and microchipped. She does well with kids, cats, and other dogs loves a good run but then settles down next to you on the couch.

Selah does need a person who is comfortable being the “leader” who will work with her, keep her safe and happy. She absolutely loves people, is a gentle, sweet soul, and is looking for her forever family.

If you are interested in meeting Selah Joy and want more information please reach out immediately to Caitlin at 931.503.4094. You can also reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592