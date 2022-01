Clarksville, TN – Monday’s Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis match against Middle Tennessee (MTSU) has been canceled due to the implementation of COVID-19 protocols.

Austin Peay State University now turns its attention to a January 29th match against Lipscomb at the Richland Country Club in Nashville.

