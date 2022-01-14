Hopkinsville Community College hosts virtual Martin Luther King Day presentation

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day presentation at noon CST on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022.

Guest speaker Alissa Keller will present Civil Rights in Hopkinsville during the 1960s, which focuses on happenings in Hopkinsville and Christian County during this historic and tumultuous decade. Ms. Keller will discuss local individuals that contributed to the civil rights movement and the historical impact they had on the local community. The event is free and open to all.

Participants may join the presentation at https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MzZiYWY2ZmUtYmY4My00N2ZiLWI0MTUtMTgwOTcxOGM0MzQz%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22f2e33951-1ec4-4c72-b2bf-a4f4671d64af%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%223bbb1417-6822-4991-8377-4cf82dbb13db%22%7d

The HCC History Club, HCC Religion and Philosophy Club, HCC Pride Alliance, and the HCC Office of Student Engagement are sponsors of this event.

