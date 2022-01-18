Nashville Zoo announces return of Dinosaurs

Nashville, TN – Starting March 11th, 2022 guests at Nashville Zoo will have a chance to embark on a prehistoric adventure with DinoTrek, a wooded trail featuring more than 20 life-size animatronic dinosaurs. Last seen at the Zoo in 2014, DinoTrek will run through the end of July.

DinoTrek begins at a hidden entrance near the Zoo’s Historic Grassmere Home and Farm and winds along a forest path where guests discover life-like prehistoric beasts that move, growl, hiss, roar, and even spit. Educational signs allow all guests to learn more about the 20 different species on display, and young paleontologists can conduct their own mini-excavation in a fossil sandpit.

The animatronic dinosaurs are built on a steel frame by Texas-based Billings Productions Inc. and covered in intricately painted epoxy skin. Species include Allosaurus, Amargasaurus, Carnotaurus, Citipati, Coelophysis, Compsognathus, Deinonychus, Diablocertops, Dilophosaurus, Edmontonia, Megalosaurus, Pachyrinosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Quetzalcoatlus, Suchomimus, Utahraptor, and Tyrannosaurus Rex.



Billings Productions Inc. is a world leader in the design and development of animatronic exhibits for zoos, museums, botanical gardens, and theme parks. Their company aims to promote awareness of prehistoric life and endangered wildlife for all ages, and Nashville Zoo is excited to partner with them once again for DinoTrek.

Admission to DinoTrek is $4.00 per person. Children under 2 years old are free. Tickets will be available for purchase online, at the Zoo’s Entry Village, and at the entrance to the exhibit. For more information on DinoTrek, visit www.nashvillezoo.org

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

