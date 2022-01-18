APSU This Week: Spring Semester begins!

Clarksville, TN – Welcome back, Austin Peay State University (APSU) Govs! We’re celebrating the beginning of the spring semester (classes begin Today) with a bunch of welcome back events.

Here’s a sampling:

Welcome Back Snack Attack: Govs can pick up some free snacks at two Student Life and Engagement events, one from 10:00am-noon on Tuesday, January 18th, at Einstein Bros. Bagels and the other from 10:00am-noon Wednesday, January 19th, at The Caf lobby table.

Welcome Back Lunch at the Latino Community Resource Center from 11:00am-2:00pm on Wednesday, January 19th.



Kickback Karaoke from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Wednesday, January 19th, at the APSU Morgan University Center (MUC) lobby.



Welcome Back Commuter Coffee Break(fast) from 8:30am-10:30am at the Adult, Nontraditional and Transfer Students Center, MUC Room 111.



Welcome Back Brunch at 9:00am on Friday, January 21st, at the Newton Family Resource Center, 426 College Street.

‘It Starts with Me’ webinar to focus on diversity, equity, inclusion

Austin Peay State University’s LaNeeça Williams will join the Bond Arts and Culture Series’ Martin Luther King Day Discussion on Monday, January 17th at 11:00am.

The discussion – an online seminar titled “It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice in Higher Education” – will feature Williams and fellow Maxine Smith Fellows Dr. Quincy Jenkins of Chattanooga State Community College and Barbara Scales of Motlow State Community College. Williams is the chief diversity officer and Title IX coordinator at Austin Peay State University.

Dr. Wendy Thompson, the Tennessee Board of Regents’ vice chancellor of organizational effectiveness, also will discuss the Maxine Smith Fellows program and its connection to diversity, equity, and inclusion and the “It Starts with Me” theme.

You can join the webinar at this link, using the passcode 103001.

Minoa Uffelman to give Tennessee Historical Society talk on Daughters of the Confederacy

On Tuesday, January 18th at 5:00pm, Dr. Minoa Uffelman, Austin Peay history professor, will deliver a free online talk, “The United Daughters of the Confederacy, Confederate Progressivism,” as part of the Tennessee Historical Society’s special virtual series, Tennessee 101: Tennessee Women in the Progressive Era, Part 2.” New recorded talks appear on the society’s website every Tuesday through February 22nd.

In 2013, Uffelman contributed an essay to a groundbreaking new book, “Tennessee Women in the Progressive Era: Toward the Public Sphere in the New South.” The book, a collection of scholarly works examining women’s reform efforts in Tennessee from 1890-1930, highlighted the historic but often overlooked work of women in this state.

Last fall, Uffelman reunited with her collaborators on the book for a special virtual series, “Tennessee 101: Tennessee Women in the Progressive Era, Part 1.” In January, the Tennessee Historical Society launched part two of the popular online series. The scholars presenting as part of this new series have all contributed articles to volume two of “Tennessee Women in the Progressive Era: Toward the Public Sphere in the New South,” which will be released by the University of Tennessee Press later this year.



For information on the series, along with a schedule of upcoming lectures, visit the historical society’s Tennessee 101: Progressive Era website.

APSU Theatre and Dance to present ‘The Wolves’

The APSU Department of Theatre and Dance will present its previously postponed production of “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe on January 21st-22nd at 7:30pm and on January 22nd-23rd at 2:00pm in the Trahern Theatre.

You can buy tickets at the show’s box office web page.

New Gallery begins Spring Semester with Christina West exhibit

The New Gallery with support from the APSU Department of Art + Design and the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts will host an exhibit from Christina A. West, sculptor, and installation artist. The exhibit – called “mere mortals” – runs through February 11th.

West will be on campus for an artist lecture on February 1st at 6:00pm at the Sundquist Science Complex, Room E106A/B.

She’ll also give a gallery talk at 12:30pm at The New Gallery. The exhibit also will be open on February 3rd from 5:00pm until 7:30pm during the First Thursday Art Walk.



All exhibitions at The New Gallery and all corresponding programming are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday from 9:00am-4:00pm and follow the University’s academic calendar and weather policy. Curator-guided tours of exhibitions are available per request.



For more information, contact Gallery Director Michael Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

