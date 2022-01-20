22.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Education

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System schools Closed today due to Icy Roads

By News Staff
School Closed

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) reports that schools and District offices will be closed today, Thursday, January 20th, 2022. After-school activities and athletics are also canceled.

Icy conditions are present on roads and campuses throughout the county and temperatures are expected to stay below freezing today. While many main roads might appear clear, there is patchy black ice, and side roads, parking lots, elevated surfaces, and other areas can present hazardous travel conditions.

