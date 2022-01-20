Fort Campbell to open on 2-Hour Delay today, January 20th

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell is on a delayed opening for Thursday, January 20th, 2022.

Civilian and military employees report no later than two hours after their regularly scheduled time to arrive.

Emergency Employees will report at the regular time.

Department of Defense Education Activity Fort Campbell schools and offices will have a 2-hour delay. All AM Pre-K classes are canceled.

Child Development Centers and School-Age Centers will open at their normal time.

Lozada Physical Fitness Center will remain open 24/7 and the remaining physical fitness centers will open 2 hours late.

The Commissary will open at 9:00am.

The AAFES Main Exchange and food court will open at their normal time, the 24-hour Kentucky Express will remain open; the remaining Express shoppettes, except Tennessee, will open at 8:00am.

Follow the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook page for impacts to services, appointments and hours of operation, including COVID vaccination and testing sites, and dental clinics. Follow the Fort Campbell MWR Facebook page for impacts to MWR facilities.

Visit the Fort Campbell website at https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/about/faq/january-2022-winter-weather for more information as it develops.