Austin Peay State University alumnus Kyran Moore re-signs with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Regina, Saskatchewan – After three successful seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Austin Peay State University (APSU) football alumnus Kyran Moore has re-signed with the organization of the Canadian Football League, the team announced, January 14th, 2022.

Similar to his playing days in Clarksville, Moore has been a consistent threat as a pass-catcher and return specialist for the Roughriders, with over 2,800 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns through 39 career games.

Before becoming one of the CFL’s premier all-purpose weapons, Moore was recruited as a defensive back out of McAdory High School and, while he showed steady improvement through his first two years on defense, made the career-altering move to wide receiver and return specialist after showing APSU coaches his offensive potential during offseason workouts prior to his junior season.



As a junior, Moore had 508 offensive yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns to go along with 713 return yards and a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown against Eastern Illinois, September 24th, 2016. His 113.1 all-purpose yards per game were the fourth-most in the Ohio Valley Conference in 2016 and earned him Second Team All-OVC honors – the first time a return specialist had been named All-OVC since Terrence Holt in 2009 – and set the stage for a record-breaking senior campaign.

The 2017 season is one most Governor fans remember, with the team snapping a 29-game losing streak and 1-47 skid over the previous four seasons with an 8-4 record and 7-1 mark in OVC play. At the center of college sports’ most drastic turnaround, Moore was turning heads and running wild against some of the country’s best teams.

In a week eight matchup against the University of Central Florida – the soon-to-be American Athletic Conference Champions and Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl winners – Moore had one of the greatest single-game outings in program history, accounting for 363 all-purpose yards against the No. 17 FBS team in the country. His breakout performance won him the STATS FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

“That game changed my life,” Moore said. “It was at that game a scout from Saskatchewan saw me and invited me to a workout. It’s how my CFL career started. I know that game really changed my life and what makes it even crazier is that we played Cincinnati to start off the year and I was not able to play. I just had faith in God something would come up and it just so happened that UCF had called Austin Peay to reschedule a game and Coach Healy walked in while we were working out and asked us if we wanted to play the game instead of being on a bye week and everybody agreed that they wanted to play it.

“Before kickoff, I had a calf strain and was not sure that I could play, but I took the first kickoff and ran on it and knew I was good to go. The rest happened how it happened, and I know that everything happens for a reason, and I know that God specifically put that game in my life and it just changed everything.”

The Bessemer, Alabama native went on to finish his senior season with 1,336 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns, earning him a First Team All-OVC and First Team All-American selection by HERO Sports.

Moore signed with Saskatchewan on May 17th, 2018 and he made his professional debut with the team during a 24-21 victory against the BC Lions where he caught a pair of passes for 22 yards and rushed once for 17 yards.

He finished his rookie season with 958 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, two of which came on punt returns.

After receiving a one-year contract extension following his first year with the team, Moore saw career-highs on the offensive end in 2019, with 996 receiving yards and a team-high six receiving touchdowns.

Despite his 2021 season being cut due to injury, Moore led the Roughriders with 64 receptions and 585 yards in 11 games, en route to his third professional contract.

“It means the world to me for them to know what I bring and them bringing me back,” said Moore on signing his third contract with Saskatchewan. “It is a great organization from the General Manager down to the coaches and players. We all have mutual respect and love for one another.”

While he continues to make a name for himself north of the border, Moore’s goals are still the same as when he first arrived on campus at Austin Peay in 2014.

“The goal is to reach the NFL,” Moore said on his future goals. “I am grateful for the CFL and being here, they have humbled me. Coming out of Austin Peay where we only had one scout at our pro day but we still all thought we were ready for the NFL. Going to the CFL taught me some things that I really did not know and was not ready for out of college. After the 2019 season, I had a workout with an NFL team and from hearing that other NFL teams could be interested in me and that I am on other teams’ radar, it keeps me going. One day, I want to get my shot in the NFL.”