Clarksville Police Department’s Juvenile Engagement Team (J.E.T) to host Open Gym Program

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) announces that its Juvenile Engagement Team (J.E.T.) will be hosting an Open Gym starting Monday, February 7th from 4:30pm-8:00pm at the Crow Recreation Center located at 211 Richview Road in Clarksville Tenessee.

Open Gym will be held every other Monday and will consist of tutoring between 4:30pm-5:30pm, snacks 5:30pm-6:00pm, and basketball and other recreational games from 6:00pm-8:00pm. This recurring event is for children grades 6th-12th.

If you have any questions you can contact 931.648.0656 ext. 5811.

