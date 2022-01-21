Clarksville Police Department to hold Tip-a-Cop Fundraiser at Strawberry Alley Ale Works

Clarksville, TN – On January 28th, 2022, Clarksville Police Department officers in conjunction with Special Olympics Tennessee will be hosting a “Tip A Cop” event at Strawberry Alley Ale Works located at 103 Strawberry Alley in Downtown Clarksville.
CPD officers will be working alongside Strawberry Alley Ale’s staff to serve patrons throughout lunch and dinner beginning at 11:00am. This event raises money to provide Special Olympic athletes with FREE year-round sports training and competition opportunities.
Members of the Clarksville Police Department support Special Olympics throughout the year by participating in the Clarksville Polar Plunge, Music City Blitz, and Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, all of which are an ancillary part of the worldwide Law Enforcement Torch Run program.
The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run is to raise awareness as well as funds for the Special Olympics movement. Known as the Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members carry the “Flame of Hope” into Opening Ceremonies of the local, state, national, and international competitions.
Special Olympics Tennessee provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.