Clarksville Police Department to hold Tip-a-Cop Fundraiser at Strawberry Alley Ale Works

Clarksville, TN – On January 28th, 2022, Clarksville Police Department officers in conjunction with Special Olympics Tennessee will be hosting a “Tip A Cop” event at Strawberry Alley Ale Works located at 103 Strawberry Alley in Downtown Clarksville.

CPD officers will be working alongside Strawberry Alley Ale’s staff to serve patrons throughout lunch and dinner beginning at 11:00am. This event raises money to provide Special Olympic athletes with FREE year-round sports training and competition opportunities.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Clarksville Police Department and help raise awareness along with some money for these great athletes”, said Amy Parker, VP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “Strawberry Alley Ale Works once again is giving us a platform and they have been very supportive in our efforts. This brings new meaning to the motto of ‘To Protect and Serve.’”



Members of the Clarksville Police Department support Special Olympics throughout the year by participating in the Clarksville Polar Plunge, Music City Blitz, and Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, all of which are an ancillary part of the worldwide Law Enforcement Torch Run program.

The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run is to raise awareness as well as funds for the Special Olympics movement. Known as the Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members carry the “Flame of Hope” into Opening Ceremonies of the local, state, national, and international competitions.

Special Olympics Tennessee provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.