Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball hosts OVC leader Belmont, Thursday

Austin Peay (12-5 | 5-2 OVC) vs. Belmont (10-6 | 6-1 OVC)

Thursday, January 27th, 2022 | 5:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team will look to win its fourth-straight Ohio Valley Conference game and match the league’s longest active winning streak when it has a Red Out against league-leading Belmont on Thursday, January 27th in the Winfield Dunn Center. The tip-off is at 5:00pm CT.

Thursday’s Red Out is the first rematch of the season for the Governors, who fell to the Bruins, 65-46, on January 13th at the Curb Event Center in Nashville. Belmont currently leads the OVC with a 6-1 conference record. However, with a win over the Bruins, the Govs would move into a tie with Belmont and Tennessee Tech – who does not play Thursday – at 6-2 in the league standings.



Austin Peay State University is 7-1 at home this season, with their only loss in the Dunn Center coming in the OVC opener against UT Martin. Belmont is 5-4 on the road this year, but the Bruins are a perfect 3-0 away from home in OVC action.

Thursday’s basketball doubleheader is presented by Wendy’s. It is also College of Business Night in the Dunn Center and the College of Business will be handing out “Monocles Up” sweatshirts. To claim a sweatshirt, fans must pick up a voucher in the front lobby of the Dunn Center during the women’s game, fans can then redeem that voucher for a “Monocles Up” sweatshirt at halftime of the men’s contest – sweatshirts will be handed out on the second level of the Dunn Center at Gate F.

Thursday’s game against Belmont will be streamed on ESPN+.

About the Belmont Bruins

After a second-place finish in the 2020-21 OVC regular season, Belmont won its fifth OVC Tournament title in six years when it beat UT Martin, 83-75, in the championship game at the Ford Center. The Bruins went on to beat fifth-seeded Gonzaga, 64-59, in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, before falling to fourth-seeded Indiana, 70-48, in the second round.

This season, Belmont received 15 first-place place votes and was tabbed to win the OVC in the 2021-22 preseason poll, with sophomore guard Destinee Wells being named the Preseason OVC Player of the Year. Wells was also named to the 2022 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award preseason watch list after being named the OVC Tournament MVP in 2021.

At 10-6 overall and 6-1 in OVC play, the Bruins lead the conference despite dropping their first OVC game last time out against Tennessee Tech, 55-57.

Wells leads the Bruins and ranks third in the OVC in scoring this season, averaging 15.7 points per game. Wells is also dishing out 4.6 assists per game, which ranks second in the league, and is averaging 1.6 made three-pointers per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

Averaging 12.2 points per game this season, freshman Madison Bartley ranks 12th in the OVC in scoring this season. The 6-3 forward is also averaging 16.9 points per game in OVC action, which ranks second in the league. Bartley also ranks fifth in the OVC in field-goal percentage (.541) and second in blocked shots (1.3 bpg).



Tuti Jones leads the OVC – and ranks 14th in the country – in steals per game (2.9). Jones also ranks 15th in the OVC in scoring (11.6 ppg), seventh in assists (3.3 apg), and second in three-pointers made per game (2.2).



Belmont is averaging 8.8 made three-pointers per game this season, which leads the OVC and ranks 22nd in the NCAA. The Bruins also lead the conference in blocked shots (3.7 bpg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.1).

Series History and Lasting Meeting

The 23rd meeting in a series that dates back to 1982, Austin Peay State University trails in the all-time series, 6-16, and Belmont has won the last nine meetings. The Govs are 4-6 all-time against the Bruins in Clarksville and are looking for their first win in the series since a 72-59 victory on January 15th, 2015, in the Dunn Center.

After a slow start, Austin Peay State University was able to overcome an early double-digit Belmont lead and tie the game in the second quarter, but the Governors were never able to take the lead and fell to a late Bruins charge, 65-46, at the Curb Event Center in Nashville on January 13th.

Turnovers were a major factor in the game, with APSU turning the ball over 21 times and Belmont just 13 times. The Bruins outscored the Govs, 25-13, in points off of turnovers.

Yamia Johnson led the Governors with 15 points and 10 rebounds, recording her first double-double as a Governor and the fourth of her career. Johnson did the majority of her damage at the charity stripe, knocking down a career-best 11 free throws on a career-high 13 free-throw attempts.

Madison Bartley led the Bruins with a game-high 18 points, she also grabbed five rebounds in the contest. Destinee Wells and Tuti Jones added 14 and 11 points, respectively, with Wells dishing out a team-high six assists and Jones grabbing a team-high seven rebounds.

APSU Notably

Currently, on a three-game winning streak, Austin Peay State University will have a chance to match its season-long four-game winning streak when it takes on Belmont, Thursday.

Belmont is the first team that the Governors will play twice this season, which means the Bruins are the first team that first-year head coach Brittany Young will see for the second time in her head coaching career.

Austin Peay State University is looking to snap a nine-game losing streak to the Bruins and pick up its first win in the series since a 72-59 victory on January 15th, 2015, in the Dunn Center — the APSU Govs are 4-6 all-time against Belmont in Clarksville.

Belmont was ranked 18th in this week’s CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major Top 25. The Bruins are the only ranked OVC team in that poll and are the only team ranked that is on APSU’s schedule this season.

Austin Peay State University is shooting 46.9 percent from the floor this season, which ranks 5th in the NCAA and leads the Ohio Valley Conference.

Through 17 games, Austin Peay State University is shooting 46.9 percent from the floor as a team. The Governors have not shot over 45 percent from the floor in a season since the 2002-03 team set the single-season program record by shooting 47.4 percent.

APSU ranks third in the OVC in scoring defense (59.5 ppg), third in field-goal percentage defense (.392), and first in three-point percentage defense (.278) – they are the only team in the league that ranks in the top three in all three statistics.

Austin Peay State University’s defense held ten-straight opponents under 70 points to start the season and has only given up 70-or-more points twice. The Governors have held three opponents under 50 points and seven opponents under 60 points this season.

The Govs are averaging 6.1 made threes per game, which ranks second in the OVC, and are shooting a league-leading 35.4 percent from three-point range.

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2021-22 basketball season. Fans can purchase or renew their season tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329). More information on season and single-game tickets can also be found online.

The City Forum Family 4 Pack is now on sale! For just $22.00, receive four tickets to both a men’s and women’s basketball game along with four attraction passes at The City Forum by using the promo code “FAM4” at checkout online or by contacting the Austin Peay Ticket Office.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Facebook.

To keep up with the Governors women’s basketball team, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB). Live stats will be available during all home games and select road games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all Austin Peay State University home games, OVC games, and select road games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the APSU women’s basketball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



Austin Peay hits the road for a Saturday game against Tennessee Tech at the Eblen Center in Cookeville, Tennessee with a 5:30pm tip-off. The Governors then welcome rival Murray State to the Dunn Center for a February 3rd contest that starts at 5:00pm.