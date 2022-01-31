Austin Peay State University Basketball’s Elijah Hutchins-Everett named OVC Freshman of the Week

Clarksville, TN – For the third time this season, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett has been named Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

In two games last week against Belmont and Tennessee Tech, Hutchins-Everett averaged 17.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting a staggering 59.1 percent from the field. The Orange, NJ, native also shot a stellar 72.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Against Belmont, Hutchins-Everett notched his third double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The freshman center was 6-of-12 from the field against the Bruins and scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half. On the road at Tennessee Tech, Hutchins-Everett paced the Govs with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, along with a team-high eight rebounds.



Hutchins-Everett leads the Govs this season at 13.2 points per game. He also leads the team and ranks fourth in the OVC at 7.5 rebounds per contest. The freshman center has notched a team-high 12 double-digit performances and over the last five games is averaging 15.6 points and shooting 60 percent from the field.

