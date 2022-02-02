APSU Football signs a Dozen on National Signing Day

Clarksville, TN – After adding a dozen recruits during the December signing period, head coach Scotty Walden and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football staff did not rest and the result is another dozen additions during the opening day of the regular signing period, Wednesday.

Austin Peay State University’s 2022 signing class now stands at 24 athletes, which includes 18 high school signees and six transfers. The regular signing period remains open through April 1st.

Two three-star rated high school wide receivers highlight the February signing period: Jeremiah Flemmons (Ooltewah, Tennessee) and Adarrius Harshaw (Canton, Georgia). APSU now has four prep additions to its wide receiver corps with Jahlani Biddersingh and Kenny Odom signing in December.



The Governors added depth and size on the offensive line with junior college transfer Jalen Armstrong (Copiah-Lincoln CC) and prep signees Jaiden Giovenco (Tampa, Florida) and Donovan Haslam (Perry, Georgia). That trio joins another group of three added in December to bolster the offensive line.



On the other side of the ball, APSU added two more defensive linemen in prep signee Kendyle Ball (Nashville, Tennessee) and Tennessee State transfer Raymond Horton. They join December signee Ken’Terious Owens as the Govs continued to add defensive line depth.

After adding four defensive backs in December, the APSU Govs added two more prep standouts Wednesday. Hendersonville’s Ellis Ellis Jr. and Prattville, Alabama-product Laderius Fitts join the Govs as they reshape their defensive backfield.

Austin Peay State University also took its first steps toward adding depth at linebacker with VMI transfer Ethan Caselberry joining the team along with high school additions Braden Kaiser (Murfreesboro) and Vinay Singh (LaFayette, Alabama).

Full biographical sketches for each of Austin Peay State University’s signees are available on its official athletics website – LetsGoPeay.com.

APSU Football February 2022 Signing Class