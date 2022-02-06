Clarksville Police Department releases update on Vehicle hitting Pedestrian on Kennedy Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that Kennedy Lane is back open and the scene has been cleared. CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until the next of kin notifications are made.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Investigator Burton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5665.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.