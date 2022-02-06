Marsha Blackburn Report: Championing Free Markets

Washington, D.C. – Big Tech companies have used their monopolies to destroy the online free market and stifle innovation.

The passage of my Open App Markets Act out of the Senate Judiciary Committee this week brings us one step closer to signing this legislation into law and reintroducing competition into the digital marketplace.

Protecting Girls In Sports



This week, we celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day! I spoke with former team USA athlete Cynthia Monteleone about the importance of preserving fair competition. Read more here.

Exposing The Dark Side Of The Beijing Olympics

As our athletes begin competing in the Olympics, the Chinese Communist Party’s genocide of Uyghurs and persecution Tibetans, Mongols, and dissidents rages on. The U.S. Olympic Committee has made no promise to protect Team USA from Beijing, which means our athletes are at risk every single day.

The U.S. Olympic Committee has made no promise to protect Team USA from Beijing, which means our athletes are at risk every single day. This week, I spoke with China policy experts and sports professionals about boycotting the Games.

News You Can Use



Great to see Mayor Joseph Butler and so many wonderful friends in Carroll County last week!

Marsha’s Roundup

President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee needs to be an experienced jurist who will uphold the rule of law.

Putin was watching and taking notes when Biden proved his incompetence during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Biden is letting the new Axis of Evil thrive.

Dr. Fauci has been propping up his public image instead of helping the U.S. uncover the true origins of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Why are the cartels dealing dangerous drugs in our cities? Because Joe Biden left our southern border wide open.

Stay In Touch

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Schedule A Visit



Learn About The U.S. Capitol

Coronavirus Resources

