Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle hits Pedestrain on Kennedy Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Kennedy Lane near the Travelodge by Wyndham.
At approximately 7:00pm, CPD received a call regarding a white male being struck by a vehicle. The male has been pronounced deceased at the scene and Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are working the crash scene.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.