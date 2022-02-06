29.1 F
Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle hits Pedestrain on Kennedy Lane

By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Kennedy Lane near the Travelodge by Wyndham.

At approximately 7:00pm, CPD received a call regarding a white male being struck by a vehicle. The male has been pronounced deceased at the scene and Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are working the crash scene.

Kennedy Lane is shut down and CPD is asking the public to avoid the area until the roadway can be cleared. CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until the next of kin notifications are made. There is no other information available for release at this time.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

