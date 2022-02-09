60.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis adds Asia Fontana for 2022-23 Season

By News Staff
Asia Fontana joins Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis for fall 2022. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s tennis coach Ross Brown has added Asia Fontana to the Governors’ tennis roster for the 2022-23 season.

Hailing from of Varedo, Italy, Fontana is the first known Italian-born tennis player in program history. Fontana prepped at Iti Enrico Fermi-Desio in Desio, Italy and has an Italian Tennis Ranking of 2.5.
 
“What drew us to Asia is she has had good results in recent competitions,” Brown said. “Maria [Sorbello Morrison, associate head coach] and I believe she has significant growth in front of her. We believe she will bring a can-do attitude and a great work ethic as well. Asia will fit into the culture of the Total Gov Concept and we look forward to her being a Gov!”
 
Fontana is the third member of Brown’s 2022 recruiting class, joining Lucy Lascheck of Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Sophia Baranov of Almaty, Kazakhstan. The trio will make their collegiate debuts in fall during Austin Peay’s inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference.

