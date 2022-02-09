Nashville State Community College Clarksville Campus Expansion included in Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s 2022-2023 Budget

Clarksville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has included $34,080,000 in his 2022-2023 fiscal year budget for Nashville State Community College’s Clarksville campus expansion. There is a requirement to match a portion of the funds.

The expansion project is a collaboration between the College and TCAT Clarksville campus.

Leading up to the budget unveiling, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission had placed the project among its top capital funding requests after the Tennessee Board of Regents submitted it as one of its top three priorities. Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts made it the number two priority for Clarksville-Montgomery County.



“The College appreciates the support of the governor and all of our champions in Clarksville and Montgomery County,” said Nashville State President Dr. Shanna L. Jackson. “If the legislature funds this project, it will make a tremendous impact by expanding access, allowing for increased coordination among several major local institutions, be a workforce solution driver, and provide career training opportunities for residents that do not currently exist.”



Nashville State has been a dedicated member of the Clarksville-Montgomery County community since 2012. The campus opened with 257 students and enrollment has grown to more than 900. By 2017, the campus exceeded its capacity for serving students, and a four-classroom modular was installed to accommodate demand. With the expansion, an additional 800 students will be served.

The expansion will allow for the addition of new academic programs, like Nursing A.S.N, Licensed Practical Nurse, Secondary Education A.S.T, Computer Programming A.A.S., Industrial Process Control A.A.S., and workforce training. Expanded resources to support student success, such as a dedicated veterans’ lounge, welcome center, new bookstore, Campus Cupboard food pantry, testing space for industry certifications, ADA testing center, library and study area, and tutoring support rooms. Nashville State’s ability to offer Licensed Practical Nursing would free up much-needed space at the TCAT.

The proposed expansion will create a community-based Center for Higher Education that will allow and strengthen strategic partnerships with TCAT, Clarksville-Montgomery Conty School System (CMCSS), Fort Campbell, and Austin Peay State University (APSU) to better meet the needs of the area. This joint project will open up space for more technical and workforce programs at the TCAT.

To foster great collaboration, communications, and support within the community, the College has established a Clarksville Advisory Committee.