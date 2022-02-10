APSU Men’s Tennis hosts Cumberland, Oakland City in Evansville

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team returns to the courts when its hosts Cumberland and Oakland City, Friday and Saturday.

The Governors face the Phoenix in an 11:30am Friday match before squaring off against the Mighty Oaks at 7:00pm, Sunday. Both matches will be played at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.

After falling in their season opener to Lipscomb, on January 29th, the Govs look to pick up their first win of 2022 against a familiar foe in Cumberland.



The APSU Govs have faced the Phoenix in two of the last three seasons and are 7-0 against their Volunteer State opponent since 2004.



Austin Peay State University swept Cumberland, 7-0, February 18th, 2020, to pick up their second win of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. In the matchup, the Govs claimed the doubles point before winning all six singles matches in straight sets.



Cumberland enters Friday’s match ranked No. 22 in the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches Poll. The Phoenix return eight players from last season’s team that finished with 13-7, including Adrijan Hrižic, a First Team All-Mid-South Conference recipient last spring.

Following their match against the Phoenix, the Govs Oakland City, face their first of two first-time opponents this season. The Mighty Oaks finished fourth in the River State Conference standings last season and return 10 players from its 2021 team.

About the Cumberland Phoenix

2022 Record: 2-1 (0-0 Mid-South)

2021 Record: 13-7 (8-2 Mid-South)

2021 Season Result: The Phoenix advanced to the championship match of the 2021 Mid-South Conference Tournament where it suffered a 4-0 loss to Lindsey Wilson in the title match.

Returners/Newcomers: 7/3

All-Time Series: 7-0 APSU

Last Meeting: After dropping six of their first six matches to start the 2020 season, the APSU Governors picked up their second-straight victory with a decisive 7-0 victory against Cumberland, February 18th, 2020, at the Governors Tennis Center. The Govs swept doubles with the No. 2 pairing of Anton Damberg and Julius Gold and the No. 3 duo of Oliver Andersson and Hunter Sanders each picking up 6-2 victories. Austin Peay State University swept singles, with all matches decided in straight sets.

About the Oakland City Mighty Oaks

2022 Record: 4-1 (0-0 RSC)

2021 Record: 8-6 (4-2 RSC)

2021 Season Result: After finishing fourth in the River State Conference standings, Oakland City swept No. 5 Midway, 4-0, in the first round of the RSC Men’s Tennis Championship. The Mighty Oaks saw their season come to an end in the semifinals of the tournament, however, as they were defeated by No. 1 Asbury, 4-1.

Returners/Newcomers: 10/4

All-Time Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: First meeting

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team concludes a three-match homestand against future OVC member Southern Indiana, February 18th, at the Evansville Tennis Center.

Following their match with the Eagles, APSU returns to action on March 8th against West Florida at the Ralph “Skeeter” Carson Tennis Complex in Pensacola, Florida.