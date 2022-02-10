Blanchfield Army Community Hospital COVID-19 Testing now open Monday-Friday

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Public Affairs

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) reports that with the decrease in demand recently for COVID-19 testing at Fort Campbell, the COVID-19 test site is now open Monday-Friday, 8:00am-3:30pm and closed on Saturday, Sunday and federal holidays.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing continues to be available until Friday, February 11th, 2022 at the corner of 19th and Tennessee Avenues; however, beginning February 14th, the COVID-19 test site is by appointment only.

To schedule a COVID-19 test, call 270-798-4677 or 931-431-4677 or schedule an appointment using TRICARE Online Secure Messaging available through the TOL Patient Portal at TRICAREOnline.com.



TRICARE beneficiaries with two or more COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and/or smell, nausea, vomiting, body aches) or who were exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 positive person should consider receiving a COVID-19 test. If the exposure is within the last 24 hours, testing is not yet recommended.



In accordance with CDC guidance, beneficiaries exposed to a known COVID-19 positive person, but who are fully vaccinated and have no symptoms may delay COVID-19 testing and continue to monitor for symptoms.

Beneficiaries who have questions about COVID-19 symptoms and would like to speak to someone may call the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (1.800.874.2273) and select option 1 to talk to a registered nurse 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance.

Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should visit the nearest emergency center or call 911.